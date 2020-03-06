Peru Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case - President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:24 PM
The first case of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, was registered in Peru, President Martin Vizcarra said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, was registered in Peru, President Martin Vizcarra said on Friday.
"The risk of coronavirus entering Peru has always existed.
Today, I have to say that the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in our country was confirmed early in the morning," Vizcarra said in a public address, as aired by Canal N.
The president added that the infected person had recently visited France, Spain and the Czech Republic, where COVID-19 cases had been detected.
Peru is the fifth South American country to confirm coronavirus after Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Chile.
On a global scale, the number of infected has passed 100,000, with more than 3,000 fatalities.