Peru Court Sentences Ex-president Humala To 15 Years For Graft
April 16, 2025
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A Peruvian court on Tuesday sentenced ex-president Ollanta Humala and his wife to 15 years in prison for graft linked to a globe-spanning corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction group Odebrecht paying bribes to politicians.
The court found the 62-year-old and his wife Nadine Heredia guilty of money laundering for receiving illegal contributions from Odebrecht and the Venezuelan government in two presidential campaigns.
Humala was taken into custody in the courtroom after the ruling, and Judge Nayko Coronado ordered the arrest of Heredia, who did not attend the sentencing hearing.
Heredia later sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy in Lima.
Humala, a former army officer who led the country from 2011 to 2016, became in 2022 the first Peruvian ex-president to go on trial in the Odebrecht corruption scandal, which has also seen three other former presidents implicated.
Two-term leader Alan Garcia committed suicide in 2019 when police came to his house to arrest him, while Alejandro Toledo (in power from 2001 to 2006) was sentenced last year to more than 20 years in prison for accepting multi-million-dollar bribes in exchange for government contracts.
Investigations continue into the fourth ex-president who was implicated, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (in office from 2016 to 2018).
Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Humala and 26 years for Heredia for accepting $3 million in illegal contributions for his 2011 campaign from Odebrecht.
The company is considered responsible for one of the biggest foreign bribery schemes in history.
