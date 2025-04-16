Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A Peruvian court on Tuesday sentenced ex-president Ollanta Humala and his wife to 15 years in prison for graft linked to a globe-spanning corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction group Odebrecht paying bribes to politicians.

The court found the 62-year-old and his wife Nadine Heredia guilty of money laundering for receiving illegal contributions from Odebrecht and the Venezuelan government in two presidential campaigns.

Humala was taken into custody in the courtroom right after the verdict was read out and later jailed at a police base. His lawyers said they will file an appeal against his conviction.

Judge Nayko Coronado also ordered the arrest of Heredia, who did not attend the sentencing hearing and sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy in Lima.

Peru's foreign ministry later said that after talks with Brazil she was granted safe passage to travel there with her son.

Humala, a former army officer who led the country from 2011 to 2016, became in 2022 the first Peruvian ex-president to go on trial in the Odebrecht corruption scandal, which has also seen three other former presidents implicated.

Two-term leader Alan Garcia committed suicide in 2019 when police came to his house to arrest him, while Alejandro Toledo (in power from 2001 to 2006) was sentenced last year to more than 20 years in prison for accepting multi-million-dollar bribes in exchange for government contracts.

Investigations continue into the fourth ex-president who was implicated, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (in office from 2016 to 2018).

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Humala and 26 years for Heredia for accepting $3 million in illegal contributions for his 2011 campaign from Odebrecht.

The company is considered responsible for one of the biggest foreign bribery schemes in history.

- Bribes for influence -

The pair were also charged with illegally diverting about $200,000 sent by Venezuela's then-president Hugo Chavez for Humala's failed 2006 campaign, and Heredia with "concealment of real estate purchases" made with some of the money.

They have consistently denied all charges, and Humala's legal team said he would appeal the sentence.