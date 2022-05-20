UrduPoint.com

Peru Declares Alert To Prevent Monkeypox Spillover

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Peru Declares Alert to Prevent Monkeypox Spillover

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Peru's Health Minister Jorge Lopez Pena has announced an indefinite sanitary alert, effective Friday, after several European countries reported monkeypox outbreaks.

"We are declaring an alert effective tomorrow, May 20... We have no cases yet but we are declaring an alert to prevent such eventuality," Lopez Pena told a news conference.

Monkeypox primarily occurs in tropical rainforests of Central and Western Africa but the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and the United States have recently confirmed cases of the viral disease.

Monkeypox manifests itself as fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is clinically similar to smallpox and symptoms may be milder in people vaccinated against smallpox.

Related Topics

Africa Alert Lead Spain United Kingdom Portugal Peru United States May

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

2 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

2 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

2 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.