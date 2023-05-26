UrduPoint.com

Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata Over Stance On Boluarte Government

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Peruvian Congress declared on Thursday Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador persona non grata.

"With 65 votes in favor, the Plenary of Congress approved Motion 6513, which proposes declaring the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, persona non grata," the Peruvian Congress said on Twitter.

Obrador has stated that the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte is illegitimate, describing her as a "usurper" due to her participation in what many consider a plot to overthrow her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. On February 24, Boluarte denounced the "unacceptable" interference in Peru's "internal affairs" of the Mexican president.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo. Boluarte, a prime minister at the time, took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention. The events led to mass demonstrations all over Peru. At least 60 people died in the protests, according to local media. The demonstrators denounced the post-impeachment government of Boluarte, and called for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. The Peruvian prosecutor's office launched an investigation against Boluarte and incumbent Prime Minister Alberto Otarola into genocide, due to the deaths of citizens during the protests.

