Peru Declares State Of Emergency For 30 Days As Protests Escalate - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the ongoing mass demonstrations taking place across the country, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.

Protests are taking place across the country, following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament.

"In a few hours, an extraordinary edition will be published in the Official Gazette El Peruano to decree a state of emergency at the national level for a period of 30 Calendar days so that the National Police maintains internal order supported by the Armed Forces," Otarola said late on Wednesday, as quoted by the Peruvian news agency Andina.

Peruvian Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran requested 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, accused of mutiny and abuse of authority, on the same day. The country's Supreme Court will consider the request at 13:30 GMT on Thursday.

Following Castillo's impeachment, Dina Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president and announced that Peru will hold an early presidential election in April 2024.

