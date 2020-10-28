UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Detects First Case In 20 Years Of Diphtheria Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:54 PM

Peru detects first case in 20 years of diphtheria virus

Peru has launched a national epidemiological alert after detecting its first case of diphtheria in 20 years, the health ministry said on Wednesday

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Peru has launched a national epidemiological alert after detecting its first case of diphtheria in 20 years, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A five-year-old girl from Lima has been infected, authorities said.

She was vaccinated against diphtheria at birth but did not receive the follow-up vaccinations after two and six months that would have immunized her for 10 years.

Therefore, "she is an unvaccinated girl," said Deputy Health Minister Luis Suarez, who added that the last case dated back to 2000.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that mainly affects the nose and throat but sometimes also the skin.

It produces "whitish plaques in the upper respiratory apparatus, high fever (and) pain when swallowing," said Suarez.

"It can develop into a very serious respiratory problem with a mortality rate that can surpass 10 percent."Three months ago the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic has had a "devastating impact" on health care systems in Latin America and the Caribbean, where many health services have been overwhelmed and unable to care properly for people with other illnesses and problems.

Peru has registered close to 900,000 Covid-19 cases and 34,000 deaths, although its daily infection and death rates have been steadily decreasing over the last two months.

Related Topics

World Alert Lima Peru From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BUMHS announces result of MBBS, BDS annual exam 20 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE continuing pivotal role in supporting women: S ..

26 minutes ago

German Doctors Unable to Determine Infection Sourc ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina to Test If Spain's Tuberculosis Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Says European Security Impossible Without R ..

2 minutes ago

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.