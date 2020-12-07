UrduPoint.com
Peru Discusses Sputnik V Vaccine With Russia, But No Decision On Purchase Yet - Ambassador

He Peruvian government is in talks with Moscow on purchasing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, but is yet to make the final decision, as the vaccine has to be approved by Peruvian sanitary authorities, the South American country's ambassador to Russia, Juan Del Campo, told Sputnik in an interview

The Peruvian government is in talks with Moscow on purchasing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, but is yet to make the final decision, as the vaccine has to be approved by Peruvian sanitary authorities, the South American country's ambassador to Russia, Juan Del Campo, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Yes, negotiations are ongoing, but the vaccine can be put on the market and be used only after it is approved by Peru's sanitary authorities. This has not happened yet. I can tell you that the process is ongoing, but there is nothing exact yet.

We cannot say yet that we will purchase the Russian vaccine, not yet," Del Campo said.

Peru has been following the development of the Russian vaccine since the very beginning, and has a huge respect for the work of Russian scientists and the progress in vaccine creation, the ambassador stressed.

"This provoked our interest in the Russian vaccine. But we have also expressed interest in other vaccines. However, this does not mean we will choose only one vaccine," Del Campo explained.

