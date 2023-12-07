Peru ex-president Fujimori leaves prison after pardon reinstated

(@FahadShabbir)

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, 85, was freed from prison on Wednesday after a court reinstated a pardon of his 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.

Fujimori, who served from 1990-2000 and is now in poor health, left the Barbadillo prison in Lima and was greeted by his children Keiko and Kenji.

They drove away in a gray truck that moved slowly through a crowd of cheering supporters, AFP reporters observed.

"Our heart is bursting with joy, because this man was imprisoned unfairly," said one supporter who gave her name only as Nikita.