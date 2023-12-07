Open Menu

Peru Ex-president Fujimori Leaves Prison After Pardon Reinstated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Peru ex-president Fujimori leaves prison after pardon reinstated

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, 85, was freed from prison on Wednesday after a court reinstated a pardon of his 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.

Fujimori, who served from 1990-2000 and is now in poor health, left the Barbadillo prison in Lima and was greeted by his children Keiko and Kenji.

They drove away in a gray truck that moved slowly through a crowd of cheering supporters, AFP reporters observed.

"Our heart is bursting with joy, because this man was imprisoned unfairly," said one supporter who gave her name only as Nikita.

Related Topics

Poor Man Lima From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

12 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

12 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

12 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

12 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

12 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

12 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

12 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

12 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 hours ago

More Stories From World