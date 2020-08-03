Peru Expects to Sign Deals on Access to COVID Vaccines in Next 2 Months - Prime Minister

BUENOS AIRERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Peruvian Prime Minister Pedro Cateriano said on Monday that agreements on access to coronavirus vaccines were expected to be reached in August or September.

"Bilateral and multilateral negotiations are already underway, and between August and September of this year, the results should be visible, after which they will be made public," Cateriano said during an address to the Congress.

According to the prime minister, the vaccine would be first distributed among the health workers, the police, the military and among the most vulnerable citizens.

Peru has so far confirmed over 428,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 294,000 recoveries and 19,614 related deaths.