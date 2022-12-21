MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Peruvian government on Tuesday declared Mexican Ambassador to Peru Pablo Monroy Conesa persona non-grata and ordered him to leave the country within three days over Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's interference in Peru's internal affairs, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, the government of Peru has decided to declare the Ambassador of the United Mexican States, Mr. Pablo Monroy Cones, persona non-grata; he was given 72 hours to leave the country... This decision was taken in response to repeated statements of the President of the United Mexican States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the political situation in Peru, which constitute unacceptable interference in the internal affairs," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry noted that Lopez Obrador's statements about the state of emergency declared in Peru due to protests, as well as democracy, the rule of law, and the arrest of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, were of particular concern.

Castillo was jailed on December 7 on accusations of rebellion and abuse of power after he tried to dissolve the parliament that was seeking his impeachment. The ouster prompted violent protests across the small Andean nation.

Lopez Obrador accused Peru's elite of destabilizing the country and backed jailed Castillo. The presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, and Colombia did the same, leading Peru to recall its ambassadors.