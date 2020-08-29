UrduPoint.com
Peru Extends Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Until End Of September - Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Peru Extends Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Until End of September - Government

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The Peruvian authorities have extended a state of national emergency and localized quarantine until the end of September, the government said on Friday.

"The state of emergency is extended ... from Tuesday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 30 due to the dire circumstances of COVID-19," the government announced in a decree.

Peru has tightened quarantine measures for the first time in mid-March.

The mandatory quarantine and curfew will be extended in 18 regions out of 26, the government added. The ban on meetings and public gatherings remain in place, while children under 14 and senior citizens over the age of 65 will still be not allowed to go outside.

Peru has so far registered nearly 622,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 429,600 recoveries and over 28,200 fatalities. The Latin American country has one of the highest coronavirus-related death rates per capita.

