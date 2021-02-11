Peru Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for 2 Weeks in Areas at Extreme Risk - Prime Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Peru will extend the coronavirus-related lockdown in provinces under extreme risk of high infection incidence for two weeks starting from February 15, Peruvian Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said on Thursday.

"The extreme risk situation remains in place in many parts of the country, therefore, at the Council of Ministers, we have agreed to extend the measures provided for extreme risk areas for 14 days," Bermudez said during the session of the Council of Ministers.

According to the head of the government, there are currently 32 provinces at extreme risk, including Arequipa, Ayacucho, Ica, Callao, Cusco, Lima, Puno, Tacna and Tarapoto. A total lockdown in Peru's 10 departments was introduced on January 31, this time after the segmentation of territories, the ban is introduced at the provincial level.

The extended lockdown will be in force until February 28.

Peru has so far recorded 1,111,496 COVID-19 cases and 42,626 deaths.