Peru Extends State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until May 10 - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday extended the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until May 10.

"We have been briefed by experts and talked to the council of ministers...

and decided to extend the state of emergency by another two weeks," he told reporters.

The curfew and mandatory quarantine took effect on March 15 and were to expire this Sunday. But the president said the infection curve continued to climb.

The Andean nation has so far confirmed 20,914 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, including 572 virus-related deaths. More than 7,400 patients have recovered.