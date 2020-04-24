UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Extends State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until May 10 - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

Peru Extends State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until May 10 - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday extended the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until May 10

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday extended the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until May 10.

"We have been briefed by experts and talked to the council of ministers...

and decided to extend the state of emergency by another two weeks," he told reporters.

The curfew and mandatory quarantine took effect on March 15 and were to expire this Sunday. But the president said the infection curve continued to climb.

The Andean nation has so far confirmed 20,914 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, including 572 virus-related deaths. More than 7,400 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

March May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Taraw ..

14 minutes ago

'Unimaginable human tragedy' in Europe's care home ..

13 minutes ago

US State of Louisiana Reports 481 New COVID-19 Cas ..

13 minutes ago

Egypt Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions for Month of R ..

13 minutes ago

China will continue to strengthen Pakistan's capac ..

33 minutes ago

Serbia Confirms 162 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringin ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.