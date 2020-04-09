Peru Extends State of Emergency Until April 26 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Peruvian authorities extended the state of emergency in the country until April 26 amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), President Martin Vizcarra said.

"It is necessary to extend the state of emergency by two weeks, until Sunday, April 26.

We can't reduce control and reduce efforts [to fight the coronavirus] exactly when the most difficult times are coming," Vizcarra said in a statement broadcast on Facebook.

The state of emergency in Peru was introduced on March 16 for 15 days, then it was extended until April 12 inclusive.

Peru has 4,342 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 121 deaths.