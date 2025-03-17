Peru Farmer In German Court Battle With Energy Giant
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Hamm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A Peruvian farmer faces off in a German court Monday in a "David and Goliath" battle against an energy giant, demanding the firm pay for climate change damage.
Saul Luciano Lliuya, 44, argues that electricity producer RWE -- one of the world's top emitters of climate-altering carbon dioxide -- must share the cost of protecting his hometown Huaraz from a swollen glacier lake at risk of overflowing from melting snow and ice.
He wants the German company to pay 17,000 Euros ($18,400) towards flood defences for his community, arguing that the fossil fuels the firm uses to generate electricity make it partly responsible for the flood risk.
"What I am asking is for the company to take responsibility for part of the construction costs," he said at a press conference in Lima earlier this month.
"I have full confidence in these processes."
However much confidence Lliuya has in proceedings, they have moved at a glacial pace.
He first filed a lawsuit in 2015 but a court in the western German city of Essen, where RWE is headquartered, dismissed it the following year.
However, in 2017 a higher court in the city of Hamm, also in western Germany, allowed an appeal.
After a delay due to the Covid pandemic, hearings are scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, and Lliuya will be attending.
"I would never have thought that it would all take so long," Lliuya told Germanwatch, a German environmental NGO supporting him in the case.
Recent Stories
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
More Stories From World
-
Race to name creatures of the deep as mining interest grows1 minute ago
-
Wind-powered mast to cut emissions sets sail to Canada1 minute ago
-
Peru farmer in German court battle with energy giant1 minute ago
-
Andreeva, 17, tops world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title11 minutes ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback11 minutes ago
-
Colombia defense minister vows 'full force' against guerrillas11 minutes ago
-
Ovechkin set to achieve the 'impossible'21 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Marquez show rolls on with Marc beating Alex in Argentina7 hours ago
-
Rangers stun Celtic in five-goal Old Firm thriller8 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez wins Argentina MotoGP to maintain perfect start8 hours ago