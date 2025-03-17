Open Menu

Peru Farmer In German Court Battle With Energy Giant

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:40 AM

Peru farmer in German court battle with energy giant

Hamm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A Peruvian farmer faces off in a German court Monday in a "David and Goliath" battle against an energy giant, demanding the firm pay for climate change damage.

Saul Luciano Lliuya, 44, argues that electricity producer RWE -- one of the world's top emitters of climate-altering carbon dioxide -- must share the cost of protecting his hometown Huaraz from a swollen glacier lake at risk of overflowing from melting snow and ice.

He wants the German company to pay 17,000 Euros ($18,400) towards flood defences for his community, arguing that the fossil fuels the firm uses to generate electricity make it partly responsible for the flood risk.

"What I am asking is for the company to take responsibility for part of the construction costs," he said at a press conference in Lima earlier this month.

"I have full confidence in these processes."

However much confidence Lliuya has in proceedings, they have moved at a glacial pace.

He first filed a lawsuit in 2015 but a court in the western German city of Essen, where RWE is headquartered, dismissed it the following year.

However, in 2017 a higher court in the city of Hamm, also in western Germany, allowed an appeal.

After a delay due to the Covid pandemic, hearings are scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, and Lliuya will be attending.

"I would never have thought that it would all take so long," Lliuya told Germanwatch, a German environmental NGO supporting him in the case.

