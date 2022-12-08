UrduPoint.com

Peru Foreign Minister Resigns After 'President's Coup,' Asks For Help To Restore Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Peru Foreign Minister Resigns After 'President's Coup,' Asks for Help to Restore Democracy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa announced his resignation after the dissolution of the Congress by President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday, calling it a coup, and urged other countries to help restore democracy in the country.

"Strictly following my convictions and democratic and constitutional values, I have decided to resign irrevocably as Minister of Foreign Affairs, given the decision of President Castillo to dissolve the Congress of the Republic in violation of the Constitution. I strongly condemn this self-made coup and urge the international community to help restore democracy in Peru.

Castillo has made this decision without my knowledge and support," the minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Peruvian president dissolved the country's parliament prior to a new hearing on his impeachment, which was the third formal attempt to oust him.

On November 30, opposition lawmakers filed a motion against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence." The previous motion was filed following allegations of corruption. The proceedings failed to reach the necessary 87 votes in parliament, with only 55 congressmen voting in favor of the impeachment.

