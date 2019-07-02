UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Geophysicists Say Record 100-120 Seismic Events Per Day In Active Volcano Of Ubinas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:20 AM

Peru Geophysicists Say Record 100-120 Seismic Events Per Day in Active Volcano of Ubinas

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Peruvian scientists are registering from 100 to 120 seismic events per day in the volcano of Ubinas, which is a sign of increasing eruptive activity of the volcano, Hernando Tavera, executive president of Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP), told Sputnik.

Last week, IGP warned about intensified eruptive activity of the Ubinas volcano and issued a recommendation for local authorities to raise the alert level over a possible eruption.

"Currently we are registering from 100 to 120 seismic events in Ubinas, while earlier we recorded one [seismic event] per day ... At the same time we should take into account that Ubinas is a very active volcano," Tavera said.

He added that Ubinas was the most active volcano in Peru.

Volcanic activity, including eruptions themselves, often cause earthquakes of various magnitudes, and, therefore, an increasing number of seismic events is usually regarded as a sign of an upcoming eruption.

Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and eruptions. The country lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates and has 16 active volcanoes.

The previous eruption of Ubinas took place in 2017, according to Tavera.

Related Topics

Fire Alert Same Peru Border 2017 From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

4 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

4 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

5 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

4 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.