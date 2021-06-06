UrduPoint.com
Peru Holding 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The second round of the presidential election is taking place in Peru on Sunday with voters choosing between two polarizing candidates.

Left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo, a teacher and populist political newcomer, faces right-winger Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.

The first round of the election took place on April 11.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and will close at 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens are allowed into polling stations in accordance to the last numbers of their passports. Separate time slots are allocated for people at risk.

The first election results are expected to be released late Sunday evening.

Peru's Interim President Francisco Sagasti's term expires in July.

