Peru Holds Final Negotiations With 3 Laboratories to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Peru is holding final negotiations with three foreign laboratories on purchasing vaccines against COVID-19, Peruvian Vice Health Minister Luis Suarez told state media Andina.

"We are in the last phase of negotiations at least with three laboratories. We are in the phase of negotiating prices and agreements on logistical aspects, means of vaccine supply and delivery schedule," Suarez said in an interview published on Monday.

The official explained that the agreements would be signed in the short term, as the lawyers of the foreign and health ministries are preparing the final deals.

The laboratories' Names are not disclosed, as it is confidential information.

To date, Peru has signed agreements with the Pfizer company and global COVAX Facility and expects the arrival of the first vaccine doses in the country in the first quarter of 2021.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Peru has registered over one million positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 945,000 people who have recovered and 37,474 patients who have died.