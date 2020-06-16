Peru Intends to Create More Than 1 Million Jobs in Second Half Year - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The authorities of Peru intend to create more than a million new jobs in the second half of this year through investments in roads, housing and agriculture, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said.

He said the second half of March and April were the most difficult for the country's economy and labor market.

"In April, the economy worked only 40 percent of its capabilities...

In May, we began to launch certain areas of the economy... [Now] we are in the process of reviving the economy," the president said.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Information, in March-May alone the metropolitan area lost 2.3 million jobs - the number of employed decreased by 47.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Overall, Peru has 229,736 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with 6,688 deaths and 115,579 recoveries.