UrduPoint.com

Peru Interested In Russia's Vaccine Technology Apart From Sputnik V- Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Peru Interested in Russia's Vaccine Technology Apart From Sputnik V- Health Minister

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Peru still wants to produce the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, but is also interested in Russia's other vaccines, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia has very good medical equipment. We have already stated to the Russian authorities (our) wish to cooperate in this area, in the area of equipment, infrastructure. It would be nice if Russia could help with the transfer of vaccine technology, not only against the coronavirus at that," Cevallos said.

In September, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said that Lima and Moscow had agreed to launch the production of Sputnik V in the Latin American country. The country's health ministry hopes the production plant to be built in 2023.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.

Related Topics

World Technology Moscow Russia Nice Lima Peru August September 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

1 hour ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

1 hour ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through ..

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.