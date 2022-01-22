(@FahadShabbir)

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Peru still wants to produce the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, but is also interested in Russia's other vaccines, Peruvian Health Minister Hernando Cevallos told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia has very good medical equipment. We have already stated to the Russian authorities (our) wish to cooperate in this area, in the area of equipment, infrastructure. It would be nice if Russia could help with the transfer of vaccine technology, not only against the coronavirus at that," Cevallos said.

In September, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said that Lima and Moscow had agreed to launch the production of Sputnik V in the Latin American country. The country's health ministry hopes the production plant to be built in 2023.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.