Peru Invites Russia to Attend Meeting on Democracy in Venezuela in August - Lima

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia, among other countries, has been invited to visit the international meeting on democracy in Venezuela, which will be held in Lima on August 6, Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said.

"It will be a rather broad meeting. We are inviting all the countries that might be helpful for what we call restoring democracy in Venezuela. We are inviting Cuba, China, Russia, Turkey, Uruguay and Bolivia," Popolizio told a press conference in Lima on Wednesday, as aired on YouTube.

The meeting would be dedicated to better ways of restoring democracy in Venezuela, Popolizio continued.

"Both the Lima Group and the International Contact Group believe that it is important to hold free and fair elections in Venezuela.

We should also study the humanitarian crisis in the country, its regional and global influence and the ways we can help [cope with it]," the diplomat argued.

Venezuela has been struggling to overcome an economic crisis for years. The situation in the country has exacerbated since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. President Nicolas Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets.

Both the Lima Group and the EU-led International Contact Group have been seeking to improve the situation in Venezuela.