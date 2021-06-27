Peru Launches Probe Against Ex-Military Officers Doubting Purity of Presidential Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENIOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Peru's prosecutor general office launched an investigation against former senior military officers due to a possible insurgency or sedition.

"The Prosecutor General Office has launched a 30-days preliminary investigation against individuals [who held high-ranking positions in the armed forces] due to alleged crimes concerning insurgency, sedition, conspiracy," the statement read, published on Saturday.

The prosecutor's general office added that the group of former senior officers made a public statement in order to exert pressure on the election bodies.

As Peruvian radio channel RPP reported, 23 retired generals, 22 former navy vice-admirals and 18 retired air force lieutenant generals called into question the work of the national election committee and urged it to act following the trustworthy order.

Peru held the presidential election on June 6. Left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo won the election with 50.125% of the votes, while his right-wing opponent Keiko Fujimori got 49.875%. The election committee is currently considering appeals and requests for recognizing several election acts invalid to summarize the final results.