Peru May Deliver Goods To Russia Via Pacific Ocean - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Peru May Deliver Goods to Russia Via Pacific Ocean - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Vladivostok, Russia's major Pacific port city bordering with China and North Korea, may be an alternative route for goods transportation from Peru, the Latin American country's ambassador in Moscow, Juan del Campo, told Sputnik.

"What is happening now is a completely new scenario. Trade continues, it has not stopped, we continue to work with Russia. There are commitments, agreements, everything continues. I can only assume that there will be route adjustments. Peruvian products are usually delivered via Amsterdam. But what do Peru and Russia have in common geographically? It is the Pacific Ocean.

It is a longer distance and higher prices. But it is a direct shipping lane. It is very easy for Peru, for example, to get to Chinese ports or to Russia via Vladivostok," the ambassador said.

In early March, two of the world's largest shipping companies, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk Line, said they will temporarily halt cargo bookings to and from Russia in light of the Western countries' sanctions measures. German logistics giant DHL also decided to suspend some services to Russia and Belarus.

