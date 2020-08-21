UrduPoint.com
Peru Plans To Resume International Flights For Emergency Cases - Transport Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Peru Plans to Resume International Flights for Emergency Cases - Transport Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Peru intends to resume international flights, which were suspended of the coronavirus pandemic, soon, but only for cases of emergency, Transport Minister Carlos Estremadoyro said on Thursday.

"We may resume international flights soon for a short period of time, but only for a small percentage of people who have to fly due to urgent needs," the minister said, as quoted by the country's RPP broadcaster.

The flights will be regulated by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry and embassies in different countries.

There is no information yet on when regular flights will be resumed.

Peru has so far confirmed more than 558,400 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 26,834 fatalities.

More Stories From World

