Peru Plans To Vaccinate Entire Population Against COVID-19 By Year End - Health Minister

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Peru Plans to Vaccinate Entire Population Against COVID-19 by Year End - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Peru is planning to vaccinate all of its citizens and permanent residents by the end of the year, Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said on Thursday.

"I am sure that by December we will be able to vaccinate the entire population, not just Peruvians, but also the country's residents," he told the RPP radio station.

Peru is expecting 8.4 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine in the third quarter of the year and another 17 million in the fourth quarter, as well as a shipment of 3 million doses of Sinopharm's vaccine in the near future, the minister said.

So far, the Latin American country of 32 million has vaccinated 3 million people with both doses and 4.3 million people with one dose.

