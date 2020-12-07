Peru Poised to Double Exports to Russia, Continue Military Cooperation - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Peru is interested in maintaining military cooperation and trade with Russia, with the outlook to double the exports, Peruvian Ambassador to Russia Juan Del Campo told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia is the 24th largest importer of Peruvian goods, as noted by the ambassador.

"We see a great potential in the Russian market. We would like to take advantage of our strategic partner status for a reinforced entry into the Russian market with greater diversification of goods," Del Campo said, adding that "[Lima's] goal is to double the volume of exports from Peru to Russia."

Exports could be increased on the account of textile products, as well as fruit and berries, specifically blueberries, which the ambassador said were popular in Russia.

Peru is also interested in maintaining military cooperation with Russia, according to Del Campo.

"Military cooperation is one of the pillars of our cooperation. It dates back to the very start of our relations and continues until this day. It is only logical that this connection will be preserved and continued," the ambassador said.

Pointing to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on both countries, Del Campo said he "did not know to what extent the bilateral military cooperation had been affected ” may be not so much, but may also be very significantly ” but it was something to be taken into consideration."

Lima and Moscow, the capital of the Soviet Union at the time, established formal relations in 1969. In 2015, Peru and Russia signed a strategic partnership agreement, flagging new avenues for multifaceted bilateral partnership.