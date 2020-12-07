UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Poised To Double Exports To Russia, Continue Military Cooperation - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Peru Poised to Double Exports to Russia, Continue Military Cooperation - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Peru is interested in maintaining military cooperation and trade with Russia, with the outlook to double the exports, Peruvian Ambassador to Russia Juan Del Campo told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia is the 24th largest importer of Peruvian goods, as noted by the ambassador.

"We see a great potential in the Russian market. We would like to take advantage of our strategic partner status for a reinforced entry into the Russian market with greater diversification of goods," Del Campo said, adding that "[Lima's] goal is to double the volume of exports from Peru to Russia."

Exports could be increased on the account of textile products, as well as fruit and berries, specifically blueberries, which the ambassador said were popular in Russia.

Peru is also interested in maintaining military cooperation with Russia, according to Del Campo.

"Military cooperation is one of the pillars of our cooperation. It dates back to the very start of our relations and continues until this day.  It is only logical that this connection will be preserved and continued," the ambassador said.

Pointing to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on both countries, Del Campo said he "did not know to what extent the bilateral military cooperation had been affected ” may be not so much, but may also be very significantly ” but it was something to be taken into consideration."

Lima and Moscow, the capital of the Soviet Union at the time, established formal relations in 1969. In 2015, Peru and Russia signed a strategic partnership agreement, flagging new avenues for multifaceted bilateral partnership.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Peru May 2015 Market Textile From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

18 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

21 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

28 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.