Peru President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Another Impeachment Hearing

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) President of Peru Pedro Castillo dissolved the Congress of the Republic, the country's parliament, on Wednesday prior to a new hearing on his impeachment.

On November 30, opposition lawmakers filed a motion against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence." It is the third formal attempt to oust the incumbent president.

"The following measures are being introduced: to dissolve the Congress temporarily and appoint a government under an emergency and exceptional situation," the president said in his address to the nation.

The impeachment was scheduled to be discussed in the Peruvian parliament today.

Less than a year and a half into his term, Castillo has already faced several criminal investigations, appointed five different governments and fought two impeachment attempts. The latest motion was filed following allegations of creating a criminal organization which illegally profited from government contracts. The proceedings failed to reach the necessary 87 votes in parliament, with only 55 congressmen voting in favor of the impeachment.