UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru President Hit By Resignation Of Second Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Peru president hit by resignation of second interior minister

Peru's new President Francisco Sagasti suffered the second resignation of an interior minister in a week as Fernando Aliaga quit shortly after questioning the dismissal of the police leadership over a deadly crackdown on protests

Lima (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Peru's new President Francisco Sagasti suffered the second resignation of an interior minister in a week as Fernando Aliaga quit shortly after questioning the dismissal of the police leadership over a deadly crackdown on protests.

Aliaga had presented his letter of resignation, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers said late Monday, without giving further details.

His resignation came after just five days in the post, following the resignation of his predecessor Ruben Vargas, who himself spent only 14 days heading the interior ministry.

Later Monday Sagasti appointed Jose Manuel Elice Navarro as minister in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Elice is Peru's seventh interior minister so far this year, a reflection of the acute political crisis the country is going through.

The upheaval at the ministry comes amid discontent among the police over the dismissal of 18 generals after the violent repression of pro-democracy protests on November 14, which left two people dead and more than a hundred injured.

The government a week ago said the commanders had been dismissed to restore public confidence in the police.

Sagasti also announced a reform of the force, which has been punctuated by allegations of corruption.

Hours before he resigned, Aliaga had gone to Congress to defend the police action and blame protesters attacking riot police for the violence of November 14.

"You cannot tolerate or allow attacks on the police with weapons that are lethal and very dangerous, such as stones and other projectiles," he told the lawmakers.

The protests were against president Manuel Merino, who resigned the day after the deadly crackdown.

"Do you know why the Minister of the Interior resigned? Today in the Justice Commission of Congress he presented videos showing that infiltrators beat police and the government hid those videos," Merino said on Twitter.

The disagreements between the minister and Sagasti came to the fore on Sunday when Aliaga said on television that he disagreed with the removal of the police leadership.

Sagasti was sworn on November 16 to serve as interim president until the end of July 2021, completing the mandate of Martin Vizcarra, whose impeachment by Congress set off the snowballing crisis.

Former Congress speaker Merino assumed office after Vizcarra's impeachment but was forced to resign after just five days in office following the deadly street protests.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Corruption Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister Twitter Peru July November Congress Sunday Post TV Government

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 minute ago

IESCO circle In-charges to hold online k'atcharies ..

2 minutes ago

Four fair-price stall cancelled for fleecing buyer ..

2 minutes ago

HSATI expresses grief over Siraj Qasim Taili demis ..

2 minutes ago

Rally held to mark anti-corruption week

2 minutes ago

ICCI for extending PM's construction package to up ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.