Peru President Names Environmentalist As New PM

Thu 07th October 2021

Peru swore in an environmental activist as prime minister Wednesday, replacing a controversial leftwing figure in the politically tumultuous South American nation

The country's current leftist leader Pedro Castillo came to power in July facing a lengthy to-do list, including constitutional reform, but battled to get his cabinet approved and narrowly staved off political collapse earlier this year.

He gave no reason over his decision to remove Guido Bellido -- a hardline leftist and political novice, whose appointment was controversial from the start -- and replace him with Mirtha Vasquez.

Hours later, Castillo swore in the environmental and human rights activist as his new PM, a move seen as a sop to the moderate wing of the informal leftist coalition that supports him.

"For God, for this country of women and men who everyday fight to live with dignity, without discrimination, and who promote real changes, yes, I swear!" Vasquez, 46, said during the ceremony which was not attended by her predecessor.

Under Peruvian law, the prime minister's resignation automatically triggers that of the entire cabinet.

The president's reshuffled government brings together politicians across the political spectrum from the radical Peru Libre, to the more moderate Juntos por el Peru.

Vasquez -- who headed Congress between November 2020 and July 2021 -- belongs to the leftist Frente Amplio.

Castillo, a former rural schoolteacher, called for "unity" from the country's economic, political and social sectors to "achieve common objectives" -- such as reactivating the economy.

He later tweeted, "The new stage in the #GobiernoDelPueblo seeks to promote dialogue, governance and teamwork. Our great objective is to fight for the most vulnerable and we are going to achieve it."

