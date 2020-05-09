Peru Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 24 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Peru decided to prolong the quarantine linked to COVID-19 pandemic until May 24, President Martin Vizcarra said.

"We must prolong the emergency until Sunday, May 24," Vizcarra said on late Friday.

At the same time, the Peruvian authorities will cut the curfew that will begin at 8:00 p.m. (01:00 a.m. GMT) starting from May 11, instead of 6:00 p.m.

as it does now.

In the northern regions of Peru, the curfew will continue to start at 4:00 p.m.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Peru has confirmed 61,847 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,714 fatalities.