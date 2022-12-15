UrduPoint.com

Peru Protests Hindering Medical Supplies To Hospitals - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Peru Protests Hindering Medical Supplies to Hospitals - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Nationwide protests in Peru have affected distribution of medicines and oxygen in hospitals across the country due to transport disruptions, with the situation being close to critical, the Peruvian Health Ministry said.

"Amid different protests and road blockages that are happening in the country and affecting deliveries of medicines and oxygen to healthcare institutions, the Health Ministry says that... medical oxygen is only enough for 12 days of daily use at the national level," the ministry said in a statement published on social media on Wednesday.

According to the statement, all hospitals have been put on high alert due to tough humanitarian situation in Peru.

"Distribution of these products has been affected by the current political and social situation, which makes it impossible to deliver medicines to their destination in time," the ministry stated, adding that the authorities were considering shipping medical goods via air transport.

Protests are taking place against Peru's interim government, following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.

