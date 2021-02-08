UrduPoint.com
Peru Receives First Batch Of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine - Peru's President

Peru has received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, Peru's President Francisco Sagasti said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Peru has received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, Peru's President Francisco Sagasti said.

The batch of 300,000 doses was delivered by Air France plane from China with a stop in Paris (France). The plane landed at Jorge Chavez international airport in Lima at 7:54 p.m. local time (00:54 GMT on Monday).

"The vaccines are already in Peru. I appreciate the efforts of the public and private sectors as well as the civil society that made it possible," Sagasti said on Twitter.

In total, Peru signed a contract with Sinopharm� for delivery of 38 million doses of the Chinese vaccine in 2021,� which should cover most of the country's 33.3 million people.

The vaccination campaign will start on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the president. Health workers will be first in line to receive a shot of vaccine.

According to the health ministry of Peru, to date, the Latin American nation has confirmed over 1.1 million positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 1.09 million patients who have recovered. The death toll has risen to 42,308 people.

