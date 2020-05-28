Peru Registers Record 6,154 Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 6,154 within the past 24 hours, which is the biggest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Peru has thus reached 135,905, with the Latin American nation coming 12th in the list of the countries hit by the pandemic.

The death toll has increased by 195 to 3,983 people, while the number of recoveries stands at 56,169.

The ministry added that 905,278 coronavirus tests had been carried out so far.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 355,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.