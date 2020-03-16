UrduPoint.com
Peru Shuts Borders, Imposes Nationwide Quarantine To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Peru's President Martin Vizcarra has announced the closure of the country's borders and a nationwide quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19 following the confirmation of more than 70 cases.

"The measures, which will be valid for 15 days, prescribe mandatory isolation for the population," Vizcarra said after declaring a state of emergency.

Peruvian businesses providing basic necessities, pharmacies and banks will continue to function throughout the period and will remain propped up by the government where necessary, Vizcarra clarified in a later tweet.

Only security forces, medical staff and delivery services will be allowed to traverse the roads, as well as municipal workers tasked with general upkeep.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country as of yet.

