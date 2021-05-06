Peru Signs Contract With Pfizer to Supply 12 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Peru has signed a contract with Pfizer to supply 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country, President Francisco Sagasti said.

"We have signed a new contract with Pfizer for 12 million additional doses of the vaccine," Sagasti tweeted.

The vaccine is to reach Peru by the end of the year. Thus, by that time, the country will receive 60 million doses of medicines from various manufacturers.