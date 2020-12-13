UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Suspends Trials Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Peru Suspends Trials of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Peruvian National Institute of Health has suspended clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, the Peruvian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Health, in relation to the decision of the National Institute of Health to temporarily suspend the clinical trials of Sinopharm vaccine that are ongoing in the country, informs that this decision has been made due to safety measures set out in the test protocol to protect the health of the participants of the third phase of trials," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the trials can be suspended "if a serious adverse effect is detected in any of the research subjects," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the reasons for the adverse effect would be investigated to find out whether it had been caused by the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, Peru has confirmed 1,799 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 979,111. On Friday, the country registered 691 cases.

Related Topics

World China Peru Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

6 minutes ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

28 minutes ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

28 minutes ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

28 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

28 minutes ago

Swansea win south Wales derby, Pukki keeps Norwich ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.