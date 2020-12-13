Peru Suspends Trials of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Peruvian National Institute of Health has suspended clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, the Peruvian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Health, in relation to the decision of the National Institute of Health to temporarily suspend the clinical trials of Sinopharm vaccine that are ongoing in the country, informs that this decision has been made due to safety measures set out in the test protocol to protect the health of the participants of the third phase of trials," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the trials can be suspended "if a serious adverse effect is detected in any of the research subjects," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the reasons for the adverse effect would be investigated to find out whether it had been caused by the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, Peru has confirmed 1,799 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 979,111. On Friday, the country registered 691 cases.