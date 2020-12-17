Peru to Ban Use of Private Transport on New Year as Part of Anti-COVID Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Peruvian authorities have banned the use of private vehicles during Christmas and New Year holidays as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a presidential decree published by the official gazette.

" To include ...

in the presidential decree on the state of emergency declared over ... COVID-19 ... the following: on December 24, 25 and 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, the use of private transport is prohibited at the national level," the decree read.

Peru has so far confirmed 989,457 cases of COVID-19 and 36,858 fatalities.