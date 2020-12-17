UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru To Ban Use Of Private Transport On New Year As Part Of Anti-COVID Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:46 PM

Peru to Ban Use of Private Transport on New Year as Part of Anti-COVID Measures

The Peruvian authorities have banned the use of private vehicles during Christmas and New Year holidays as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a presidential decree published by the official gazette

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Peruvian authorities have banned the use of private vehicles during Christmas and New Year holidays as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a presidential decree published by the official gazette.

" To include ...

in the presidential decree on the state of emergency declared over ... COVID-19 ... the following: on December 24, 25 and 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, the use of private transport is prohibited at the national level," the decree read.

Peru has so far confirmed 989,457 cases of COVID-19 and 36,858 fatalities.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Vehicles January December 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

16 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

16 minutes ago

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

2 hours ago

Northern Sindh pays tributes to APS martyrs

21 seconds ago

Police top priority to protect lives, property of ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.