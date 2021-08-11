Peru to Begin Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19 in Pharmacies

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Peru decided to include pharmacies in the country's vaccination network, adding them to the list of locations where citizens can get COVID-19 vaccine shots, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos announced Tuesday.

"They have a guaranteed cooling system, a computer system. That could help us a lot. When we have an adequate supply of vaccines, we will set up vaccination centers in pharmacies," he said in an interview with RPP radio.

This measure will be especially useful for older people who find it difficult to travel long distances or live far from regular vaccination centers, Cevallos noted.

In Peru, 80% of people who die from COVID-19 in intensive care units are people over 60 years old, while about 1.2 million people in this age group have not yet received a second dose of the vaccine, according to the minister.

The country has registered 2,125,848 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 197,029 people died, 4,697 are currently in the hospital. Over eight million people got the first dose of the vaccine, about six million got both.