Peru To Buy COVID-19 Protection Equipment Amounting To $2Mln - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Peru will purchase protection equipment against COVID-19 for health personnel from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) amounting to $2.09 million, the Peruvian health ministry said

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Peru will purchase protection equipment against COVID-19 for health personnel from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) amounting to $2.09 million, the Peruvian health ministry said.

"The health ministry will purchase the necessary protection equipment for health personnel to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection," the statement said on Tuesday, adding that the total amount will constitute 7.549 million Peruvian soles ($2.

09 million) and will be transferred to the PAHO.

The ministry detailed that the purchase will include over 2.8 million masks, 63,800 gowns, 22,400 protective glasses and 626,389 respirators of model KN95.

The ministry also added that during the pandemic the Peruvian health authorities have bought 309.3 million personal protection equipment from different providers.

To date, Peru has registered over one million positive COVID-19 cases, the death toll amounts to 37,525 people.

