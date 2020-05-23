Peru to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Until June 30

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Peruvian president announced Friday that the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus would be extended until the end of June.

"The state of emergency in the country will be extended on May 25 until June 30," President Martin Vizcarra said in an address to the nation.

This is the fifth extension of restrictions since the Andean nation went into lockdown in mid-March. The curfew will be shortened by an hour in least-affected provinces.

The Health Ministry estimates that overall 111,698 people have tested positive for the virus as of midnight on Thursday. Of them, 7,545 people have been hospitalized and 3,244 died.