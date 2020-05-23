UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Until June 30

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Peru to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Until June 30

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Peruvian president announced Friday that the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus would be extended until the end of June.

"The state of emergency in the country will be extended on May 25 until June 30," President Martin Vizcarra said in an address to the nation.

This is the fifth extension of restrictions since the Andean nation went into lockdown in mid-March. The curfew will be shortened by an hour in least-affected provinces.

The Health Ministry estimates that overall 111,698 people have tested positive for the virus as of midnight on Thursday. Of them, 7,545 people have been hospitalized and 3,244 died.

Related Topics

Died May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.