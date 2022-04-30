Peru to Financially Support Certain Categories of Citizens Due to High Food Prices

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Peruvian Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion said on Friday that the poor, retirees and persons with disabilities will receive benefits of $50 to $80 to compensate for rising food prices.

"More than 1.

3 million citizens eligible for welfare programs 'Together' (support for the poor), 'Pension 65' (support for people over 65 years old) and 'With you' (support for people with disabilities) will receive an additional allowance due to rising prices of the products of basic basket amid the global economic crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the framework of the welfare support program, 200, 250 and 300 Peruvian soles will be allocated, which is equal to $52, $65 and $78 respectively.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Pedro Castillo.

The implementation of this program will require budgetary funds in the amount of 305.2 million Peruvian soles.