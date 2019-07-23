Peru to Install 667 Emergency Homes for Families Affected by Ubinas Volcano Eruption

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Peruvian government will build 667 temporary housing modules in the emergency shelter area for people affected by Ubinas volcano's activity, the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation said in a statement on Monday.

"A total of 667 temporary housing modules will be installed in the Sirahuaya area where a temporary shelter is being built for families affected by the volcano," the statement read.

It added that the area is equipped with medical care facilities.

Volcanic activity of Ubinas has affected nearly 30,000 people. Authorities declared a 60-day emergency in three nearby Peruvian departments - Moquegua, Arequipa and Tacna.

Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and eruptions. The country lies along the border between the South American and Nazca tectonic plates and has 16 active volcanoes.