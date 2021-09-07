BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Peru and Russia have agreed to start production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the Latin American country, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said.

"Without vaccination, there will be no complete economic recovery... I inform you that as a result of talks between the governments of Peru and Russia, the opening of a plant to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in the country was agreed," Castillo said.