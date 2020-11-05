UrduPoint.com
Peru To Vaccinate Around 80,000 People Due To Diphtheria Outbreak - Health Ministry

Peru to Vaccinate Around 80,000 People Due to Diphtheria Outbreak - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Peruvian authorities will vaccinate about 80,000 people after detecting several cases of diphtheria in Lima's La Victoria district, the Peruvian health ministry said on Thursday.

On October 27, a new case of diphtheria was reported in Peru for the first time in 20 years. On Friday, a 5-year-old girl, whose parents were also infected, died on the third day of hospitalization from a heart complication.

"Deputy Minister [Luis] Suarez announced that this Thursday and Friday there will be a broad vaccination in the La Victoria district where nearly 80,000 people are expected to be vaccinated," the Peruvian health ministry said.

Suarez also said that the National Epidemiology Center declared a national epidemiological alert so that all health services were attentive to any detected case of diphtheria.

Diphtheria is an acute infectious disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. When a diphtheria bacterium enters the respiratory system, it produces a toxin that blocks protein synthesis in cells, resulting in severe functional and structural changes, and even fatality.

