Peru Vice President Resigns, Calls For Elections To Break Deadlock

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Peru vice president resigns, calls for elections to break deadlock

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Peru's vice president resigned and called for elections Tuesday, hours after parliament appointed her to lead the fight against the president's dissolution of the body, amid a bitter deadlock over corruption and appointments to the Supreme Court.

"I have decided to resign irrevocably from the position of Second Constitutional Vice President of the Republic," Mercedes Araoz wrote on Twitter alongside a resignation letter, adding she hoped for "general elections in the shortest term.

" Lawmakers had accused President Martin Vizcarra of a "coup d'etat" after he dissolved the opposition-dominated Congress and called for fresh elections Monday, voting to suspend him temporarily from the presidency and appointing Araoz as leader.

But thousands poured into the streets of Lima and other cities in a show of support for Vizcarra -- whose anti-graft drive is widely popular --with the armed forces and police confirming their backing of the presidentand a dozen regional governors joining celebratory street protests.

