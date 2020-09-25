UrduPoint.com
Peru Warns About Ash Emissions From Sabancaya Volcano - Geophysical Institute

Fri 25th September 2020

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Geophysical Institute of Peru, a part of the Environment Ministry, on Thursday warned about ash emissions from the Sabancaya volcano that could cause ecological problems as well as harm people's health.

"The images from satellites and scientific cameras placed around the volcano show that the ash emitted by the Sabancaya volcano is dispersing in the western and southwestern sectors of the volcano, in the Lluta district and the vicinity as well as residential areas and pastures," the institute said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The scientists warned about potential negative impact on the environment and human health and recommended wearing glasses and masks to protect eyes and respiratory tracts.

Located in the central volcanic zone of the Andes, Sabancaya awakened in 1986 and has been constantly active following a strong eruption in 1990.

