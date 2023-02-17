MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Over 1,260 demonstrations took place in Peru in January 2023, the highest over almost three months of the unrest in the country, the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said.

"In January, a total of 1,261 demonstrations were registered, which is the highest number since the start of protests (in December 2022 ) ... Out of all protests, 86.7% (1,093) were caused by the political crisis," the office said in a statement.

Mass protests accounted for 40% of all demonstrations in the country in January, and in around 20% of cases people tried to block roads, the statement read.

Last week, the Ombudsman's office stated that at least 60 people had died in Peru since the start of the protests in early December, with around 1,200 more injured.

In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of an attempted coup and crimes against the state.

The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.