Peru's 600-Year-Old Bridge Built By Inca Collapses - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) An ancient suspension bridge, built by the Inca 600 years ago and located in modern Peru, collapsed into the river, Peru's RPP radio reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Cusco region's directorate of culture.

Reportedly, the collapse could have been caused by a delay in repair works due to COVID-19.

Traditionally, thousands of locals gather every year in the second week of June to repair the bridge. The three-day ceremony was recognized as cultural heritage by Peruvian government and the UNESCO.

Specialists have been dispatched to the site to look for possible solutions to the situation.

The 1.2-meter wide (3.9 feet) and 28-meter long rope bridge is part of the famous Inca road system ” a network of numerous roads constructed hundreds of years ago, connecting territories in modern-day Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina in what is considered to be the most extensive and advanced transportation system in pre-Columbian South America.

More Stories From World

